Lincoln National Corp Cuts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $23,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 65,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.52. 74,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,196. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $59.97.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.