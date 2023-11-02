Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

GLD traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $183.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,663. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day moving average is $180.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

