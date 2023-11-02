Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 905.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,140,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $31.44. 98,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,963. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

