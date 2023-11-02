Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 102.4% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.86. The company had a trading volume of 592,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

