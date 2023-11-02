Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,572 shares of company stock worth $39,160,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $418.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.09 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

