Lincoln National Corp Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,723. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.