Lincoln National Corp Has $13.59 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.37. The stock had a trading volume of 231,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.74. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $148.96 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

