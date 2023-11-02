Lincoln National Corp Has $14.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.01. 173,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

