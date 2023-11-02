Lincoln National Corp Has $15.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.51. The stock had a trading volume of 75,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,991. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

