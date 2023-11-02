Lincoln National Corp Has $17.78 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,624 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.03. 357,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,595,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

