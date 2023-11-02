Lincoln National Corp Has $18.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.20. The stock had a trading volume of 447,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

