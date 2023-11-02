Lincoln National Corp Has $26.72 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,703 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $26,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after acquiring an additional 653,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,877,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $68.93. 526,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

