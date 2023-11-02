Lincoln National Corp Has $5.58 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.02% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth about $23,399,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,645.5% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 630,847 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 313,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 241,787 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $6,873,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 45.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after buying an additional 228,827 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS PMAY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,324 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $537.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

