Lincoln National Corp Has $8.32 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $240.66. The stock had a trading volume of 316,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.81. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

