Lincoln National Corp Has $8.78 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.90. The company had a trading volume of 632,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $258.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.