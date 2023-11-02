Lincoln National Corp Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.36% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 287,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 35,577 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,462,000.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of CGDV stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.65. 333,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,392. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile
The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.
