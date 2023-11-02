Lincoln National Corp Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.36% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 287,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 35,577 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,462,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.65. 333,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,392. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.