Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.02. The company had a trading volume of 329,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,677. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.55.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

