Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.74. 87,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,388. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

