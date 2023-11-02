Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,609 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.55. 116,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,716. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.72 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.