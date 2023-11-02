Lincoln National Corp Purchases 4,559 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 490,158 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

