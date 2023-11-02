Lincoln National Corp Purchases 6,908 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.04. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

