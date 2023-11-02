Lincoln National Corp Purchases 89,578 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,578 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $86.64. 14,003,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,277,977. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.82. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

