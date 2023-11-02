Lincoln National Corp Purchases 98,925 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,925 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.52. 108,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,657. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

