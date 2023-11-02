Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNH traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $530.84. 271,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.80. The company has a market capitalization of $491.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.