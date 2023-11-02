Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.64% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $22,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $844,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.83. 14,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

