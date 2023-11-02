Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 2.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFEB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of BATS PFEB traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,762 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $495.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

