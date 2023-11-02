Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,312,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,525,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,526,000 after acquiring an additional 495,874 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $138.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,884. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

