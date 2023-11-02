Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $15,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,050. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

