Lincoln National Corp Sells 32,793 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,793 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,100,000 after buying an additional 1,072,124 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,239,000 after buying an additional 3,148,584 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,251,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,322,000 after acquiring an additional 485,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.69. 459,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,342. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.03. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $106.57 and a one year high of $159.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.