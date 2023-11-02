Lincoln National Corp Sells 376 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

PDEC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. 57,019 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

