Lincoln National Corp Sells 396 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $439.99. 196,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,689. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.11 and a 52 week high of $500.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.63.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

