Lincoln National Corp Sells 639 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $12.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $865.80. The stock had a trading volume of 198,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,817. The firm has a market cap of $357.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.36 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $855.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $813.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

