Lincoln National Corp Sells 771 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,918,778. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $88.15. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

