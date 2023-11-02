Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Trading 5.7% Higher

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.24. Approximately 105,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 425,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.78. The stock has a market cap of C$515.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$77.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.52 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

