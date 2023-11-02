Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Down 18.2%

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 152,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 60,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Lithium ION Energy Stock Down 18.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.

About Lithium ION Energy

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium deposits in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company also holds interest in the Urgakh Naran lithium brine project that covers an area of approximately 29,770 hectares located in Dornogovi Province, Mongolia.

