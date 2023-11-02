Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $13.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Littelfuse Trading Up 4.1 %

LFUS opened at $225.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.12 and its 200-day moving average is $261.45. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $193.42 and a 1-year high of $309.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $212,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

