LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Announces Earnings Results

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Performance

LivaNova stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.54. 100,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,283. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 27.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $414,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $338,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivaNova from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

