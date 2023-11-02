Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $454.68. The stock had a trading volume of 101,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

