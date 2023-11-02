Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.78

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 56706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,061.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 1,198,382 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 167.8% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 789,477 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 418,875 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.