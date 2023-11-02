Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 347,334 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,334 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $26,684,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $24,686,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,577,000 after buying an additional 545,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,555,000 after buying an additional 473,324 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $16,933,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.7 %

HOG opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

