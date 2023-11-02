Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. The company’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

