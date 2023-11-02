Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,055 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $401.35. 95,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,362. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $419.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.98.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

