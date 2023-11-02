LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.68-$0.70 EPS.

NYSE LXP traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,910,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after buying an additional 1,921,716 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after buying an additional 1,788,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

