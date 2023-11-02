Lyell Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 248.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 819.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

About ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

