Lyell Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,474.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USIG stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $51.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

