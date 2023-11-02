Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 10,677 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

