Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cummins by 22.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $218.05 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

