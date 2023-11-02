Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 500 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

