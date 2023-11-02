Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

