Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

IJJ opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

